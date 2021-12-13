Megan Thee Stallion Receives Houston Humanitarian Award, Dedicates It to Late Grandma

Megan Thee Stallion was awarded the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in Houston on Sunday (Dec. 12).

“This award has not been given out often, or … to many,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during the ceremony. “When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history. … The Hero Award is wrapped up in humanitarianism. It means that you have exhibited humanity and you have helped without asking.”

Receiving the Hero Award, the “Savage” rapper dedicated it to the memory of her late grandmother. “I’m so honored,” she said with a smile, nothing that she took seriously the “responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me.”

“My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her,” Megan continued in her speech. “I was raised by very giving women. So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today.”

The ceremony was yet another milestone in a major weekend for the Texas native, who also attended her college graduation on Saturday (Dec. 11). She earned her bachelor’s degree in health sciences from Houston’s Texas Southern University.

Both personal achievements arrive on the heels of “It Was a… (Masked Christmas),” Megan’s hilarious holiday collaboration with Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande, which dropped last week complete with a music video starring the trio.

Megan Thee Stallion also earned an honorable mention on Billboard‘s year-end list of the Greatest Pop Stars of 2021, thanks to her release of “Thot S–t,” guest assist on Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes” and team-up with BTS on the irresistible “Butter” remix.

Watch Megan accept Houston’s Hero Award below.