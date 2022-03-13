×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Fans Choose Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s ‘Sweetest Pie’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"Sweetest Pie" tops this week's fan-voted favorite new music poll.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa "Sweetest Pie" Courtesy Photo

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa‘s “Sweetest Pie” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 11) on Billboard, choosing the pair’s collaborative track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Sweetest Pie,” which arrived this week alongside a trippy music video from the superstar duo, brought in more than 67% of the vote. “Oh, it’s the ride of your life/ Hold on ’cause I might just give you a bite/ Of the sweetest pie,” Lipa sings in the chorus.

Lil Durk‘s latest project, his new 7220 album, came in second on the poll, with more than 17% of the vote.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

See latest videos, charts and news

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad