Fans Choose Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s ‘Sweetest Pie’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa‘s “Sweetest Pie” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 11) on Billboard, choosing the pair’s collaborative track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Sweetest Pie,” which arrived this week alongside a trippy music video from the superstar duo, brought in more than 67% of the vote. “Oh, it’s the ride of your life/ Hold on ’cause I might just give you a bite/ Of the sweetest pie,” Lipa sings in the chorus.

Lil Durk‘s latest project, his new 7220 album, came in second on the poll, with more than 17% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.