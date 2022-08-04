×
Megan Thee Stallion to Co-Host an Episode of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Demi Lovato Set for Three-Day Takeover

Additionally, Madonna will return to the late night show for the fifth time on August 10.

Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion,
Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion during "Hot Girl Fall" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 23, 2019. Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/GI

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is heating up, as the late night talk show’s Superstar Super Summer is officially upon us.

The sizzling season kicks off on August 11, when Megan Thee Stallion joins Fallon as co-host. The event marks the third time Grammy winning “Hot Girl” will appear on The Tonight Show, and she will stand alongside Fallon in front of the iconic blue curtain to deliver the evening’s monologue and interview guests.

The fun continues when Demi Lovato heads to Studio 6B for a three day Tonight Show takeover from August 16 to 18 — just ahead of the release of her upcoming album Holy Fvck on August 19. During the three days, they will be a special guest, co-host and musical performer.

That’s not all. Madonna will return to the late night show for the fifth time on August 10 in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. The Queen of Pop leads a slew of Superstar Super Summer lineup guests including Sterling K. Brown, Elvis Costello, Idris Elba, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short and more.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. For those without cable, the show is also available to stream online through streaming services including Hulu (sign up here) and Peacock TV (sign up here). For those who aren’t subscribed, monthly plans start at $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium and $9.99 a month for the commercial-free Peacock Premium Plus (viewers outside of the U.S. can stream Peacock through Express VPN).

