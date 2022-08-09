Megan Thee Stallion Confirms New Album Is ‘Coming Soon,’ Nails L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion just reminded everyone that there is only one Megan Thee Stallion. Blowing away hosts DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible, the 27-year-old rapper stopped by the L.A. Leakers’ Liftoff radio program to show off her incomparable freestyle skills — right before confirming that her highly anticipated second studio album is officially coming soon.

Spitting over the instrumental to Warren G & Nate Dogg’s 1994 track “Regulate,” Meg brought the heat from start to finish during the new performance. “These b—–s don’t like me but I got to make them hate me,” she rapped, bopping her head to G’s West Coast beat. “How you wanna be me, at the same time wanna shake me?/ I be making money on the mothaf–king daily.”

“WE IN GRIND MODE RN HOTTIES,” she later wrote about the freestyle on Instagram before updating fans on her upcoming album, which still doesn’t have an announced title. “ALBUM COMING SOON GO CHECK OUT THEE FULL FREESTYLE.”

One of the lines Meg improvised on Liftoff — “Got my label mad but them n—-s got to pay me” — is possibly a reference to the “Sweetest Pie” rapper’s recent legal issues with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. She didn’t dwell on that drama for long, though, and continued by calling out everyone who doesn’t believe she’s in a league of her own. She also dropped an off-the-cuff bar — “Who y’all hoes be talking to? Ignore you how your father do” — that amazed DJ Sourmilk so much, he had to momentarily turn away from the Grammy winner.

“I run s–t, regulated,” she continued. “N—-s and these b—–s hating/ Don’t compare me to these other rappers, keep us separated.”

The “Plan B” artist first appeared on L.A. Leakers’ Power 106 show in 2019, during which she turned heads for her impressive freestyle over 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.”

“This was one of the first freestyles I ever had that went super crazy,” she said Monday (Aug. 8) of her debut Liftoff performance. “So you know we had to do it again!”

“Don’t compare me to these other rappers!” she laughed afterward. “I dare somebody to come up here and do it after me.”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion blow away the L.A. Leakers with her latest freestyle, and see her album update below: