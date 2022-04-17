Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Fiery New Song Dedicated ‘To Whom the F— It May Concern’ at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

Megan Thee Stallion made her Coachella debut late Saturday, and she didn’t disappoint, packing her set with spicy hits and one especially fiery brand-new song.

Introducing the yet-unheard song, the Houston rapper said it was personal to her and dedicated it “to whom the f— it may concern.” It’s unclear what the song is called, but it wrapped with a couple of notable phrases. The final line — “you’s a bi—” — was broadcast across the festival’s big screens, while she also repeated the Twitter-favorite lyric “di– don’t run me, I run di–.”

It’s unclear if there’s one specific inspiration behind the new song, though social media is suggesting some of the lyrics could be targeted at Tory Lanez, who is currently facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting Stallion in the foot in July 2020. Earlier this month, Lanez was handcuffed and put in custody during a court hearing after a judge ruled that the rapper violated court orders in the criminal case, saying certain social media posts had breached court orders that required him to avoid any contact with Stallion as the case proceeds.

Meg’s Coachella set also included “WAP” and “Savage” — sans Cardi B and Beyoncé, respectively — as well as some of the older mixtape cuts that put her on the map.

Get a taste of Megan’s brand-new song below.