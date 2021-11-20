Megan Thee Stallion No Longer Performing With BTS at 2021 American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of her appearance at the 2021 American Music Awards, which included her highly anticipated performance with BTS, due to a personal matter.

The rapper was scheduled to join BTS onstage to perform the Hot 100 hit “Butter” at Sunday’s (Nov. 21) event. The live collaboration was set to be the televised world premiere of their “Butter” remix.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday, the day before this year’s AMAs.

“I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!” said Megan, who is nominated for three awards this year.

The AMAs Twitter account replied, “We will miss you, @theestallion!” and confirmed that BTS — who were scheduled to perform once with Megan and once with Coldplay — would still be taking the stage twice during the awards show: “We can’t wait for @BTS_twt to perform TWO TIMES tomorrow!”

The 2021 AMAs, hosted by Cardi B, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu. The show will be available globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories. MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing.

See a full list of the performers and presenters originally announced to appear at this year’s American Music Awards here. On Saturday, the AMAs also announced that Jennifer Lopez will perform “On My Way” from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me, which is due Feb. 11, 2022. Lopez, a three-time AMA winner, hosted the show in 2015.