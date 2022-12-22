Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Shares Message in Support of Women Amid Tory Lanez Trial

As jurors decide whether Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot two years ago, Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, is publicly sharing some thoughts on social media.

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you.. when you do find the courage to speak up.. it seems you will be ridiculed.. your credibility will [be] questioned.. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public,” Pardi wrote in an Instagram Story Thursday evening (Dec. 22).

He continued, “To any one with a daughter sister mother niece or aunt.. I pray for their protection.. I pray for their covering.. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Megan and Pardi celebrated their second anniversary in October. The couple showed off their anniversary date night but Meg squashed any rumors that the couple were engaged in a tweet on Oct. 19. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she said.

In court last week, Megan recounted the alleged shooting and pinned the blame on Lanez. “I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I would have known I was going to go through this torture,” she said in her emotional testimony.

Lanez, who stands accused of three felony counts over the July 12, 2020 incident — during which prosecutors say he yelled “Dance, b—-” and shot at Megan’s feet — did not take the witness stand to testify in the trial. His lawyers have maintained his innocence, suggesting that the trigger might instead have been pulled by Megan’s former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris, who was also in the vehicle that night.