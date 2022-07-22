Megan Thee Stallion x Future, Billie Eilish & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

It’s New Music Friday once again, which means that a fresh new batch of music spanning a variety of genres has hit streaming platforms. Two rappers joined forces for a single that applies pressure, while a pop darling surprise-released a new EP. But which release is your favorite?

After dropping fiery single “Plan B” in April (following its official premiere at Coachella), Megan Thee Stallion has made her return with new track “Pressurelicious.” Providing an assist on the track is fellow hip-hop A-lister Future. The pair complement each other and ooze chemistry — Megan goes in with listing her hottest attributes, while Future talks of his own prowess, both financial and sexual, over an eerie Hitkidd & Payday beat.

Billie Eilish gave her fans something to sink their teeth into with new two-track EP, Guitar Songs. Though recent album Happier Than Ever is less than a year old, Eilish is already giving new sounds a test drive, with the EP’s songs “TV” and “The 30th” going for an acoustic, raw feel. Social commentary is at the core of the tracks, as seen in “TV” lyrics: “The Internet’s gone wild, watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert and Em Beihold return with new EPs, Jack White with a new album and Tainy and Rauw Alejandro with a collaborative single. But which release is you favorite? Cast your vote — or enter in your favorite selection — in the poll below.