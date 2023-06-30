×
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off What ‘Hot Girl S—‘ Looks Like in Blue Metallic Bikini

The rapper paired her steamy look with a blue wig and colorful jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hot Girl Summer is here, and Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her curves in a series of sizzling selfies posted to Instagram on Thursday (June 29).

In the series of snaps, the “Savage” rapper is seen rocking a metallic blue bikini, paired with a matching blue wig and colorful, 90s-inspired jewelry. “Real Hotgirl Sh🔥t,” she fittingly captioned the photo set, in which she serves face and body from all angles, and even enjoys a blue ice pop in one of the pics.

Meg has been on a much-deserved musical break this year to focus “on healing,” and she recently gave fans a lighthearted life update on social media.  “B—-, since the last time y’all seen me, I learned to do a motherf—ing pull up,” she narrated an Instagram video, as she’s seen doing pull ups and having a workout at the gym with her new trainer. “Ok, so anyways, I can’t drop music right now but, b—-, I might as well drop a little workout routine.”

She also shared scenes looking at Birkin bags at Hermès in Paris, France, before getting glam, having a creative meeting, and attending the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show.

Check out her Megan Thee Stallion’s new bikini photo below.

