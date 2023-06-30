Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off What ‘Hot Girl S—‘ Looks Like in Blue Metallic Bikini

Hot Girl Summer is here, and Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her curves in a series of sizzling selfies posted to Instagram on Thursday (June 29).

In the series of snaps, the “Savage” rapper is seen rocking a metallic blue bikini, paired with a matching blue wig and colorful, 90s-inspired jewelry. “Real Hotgirl Sh🔥t,” she fittingly captioned the photo set, in which she serves face and body from all angles, and even enjoys a blue ice pop in one of the pics.

Meg has been on a much-deserved musical break this year to focus “on healing,” and she recently gave fans a lighthearted life update on social media. “B—-, since the last time y’all seen me, I learned to do a motherf—ing pull up,” she narrated an Instagram video, as she’s seen doing pull ups and having a workout at the gym with her new trainer. “Ok, so anyways, I can’t drop music right now but, b—-, I might as well drop a little workout routine.”

She also shared scenes looking at Birkin bags at Hermès in Paris, France, before getting glam, having a creative meeting, and attending the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show.

Check out her Megan Thee Stallion’s new bikini photo below.