Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Hotties a Special Show With Apple Music Live Series

Hotties, are you ready? Megan Thee Stallion will be taking to the stage in a special performance for Apple Music Live, the streaming platform announced on Thursday (Oct. 27).

The “Plan B” rapper is scheduled to perform an intimate concert at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Nov. 11 as part of the Apple Music Live series. Fans 16 and older in the Los Angeles area can register for free tickets via Ticketmaster for a chance to see Thee Hot Girl Coach. Tickets will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The performance will be taped on Nov. 11, and will be available for Apple Music subscribers across 165 countries to stream starting Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. PT. Megan’s performance will serve as the closer for Apple Music Live’s inaugural season, and follows previous concerts in the series by Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs and Billie Eilish.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in L.A.,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties and celebrate together.”

“Megan shared so many honest and personal revelations with us around the release of her incredible album Traumazine and we’re thrilled to celebrate all of that truth, emotion, and power as she takes the stage for a very special Apple Music Live performance,” Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis, who is scheduled to interview the rapper on Apple Music 1 before the show, added.

Register for a chance to see Megan Thee Stallion’s Apple Music Liver concert here.