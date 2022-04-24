Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting in First TV Interview: ‘I Was So Scared’

Megan Thee Stallion is sitting down for her first television interview about allegedly being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

In a preview clip of her emotional interview with CBS Mornings, which airs Monday (April 25), the Houston rapper recounts the July 2020 incident in which she claims Lanez shot her in the foot following a party in the Hollywood Hills.

“It was an argument, because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan tells co-host Gayle King. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, stands accused of one count of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge over the 2020 incident. He has pleaded not guilty.

Stallion initially told police officers that she cut her foot stepping on broken glass, but later revealed that she had suffered a gunshot wound. After media outlets reported that Lanez had fired the gun, she directly accused him in an August 2020 Instagram video.

During her CBS Mornings interview, Megan reaffirmed testimony she gave during a pre-trial hearing in December 2021 that Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” as he opened fire around her feet.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch,’” Stallion tells King. “And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.”

The “Thot S—” rapper tearfully adds, “He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick… If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Earlier this month, Lanez was handcuffed and put in custody during a court hearing after a judge ruled that he violated court orders in the criminal case, saying certain social media posts had breached court orders that required him to avoid any contact with Stallion as the case proceeds.

Watch a preview of Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming CBS Mornings interview below.