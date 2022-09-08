Megan Hilty Speaks Out on Death of Her Sister, Brother-in-Law & Nephew in Seaplane Crash: ‘Truly No Words’

Megan Hilty spoke out on Wednesday night (Sept. 7) about the tragic deaths of her sister, brother-in-law and nephew in a seaplane crash off the coast of Washington.

“On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane,” she wrote alongside sweet photos of the trio on Instagram. “To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month.

“The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief,” the Smash alum continued, adding that she only chose to make a public statement because a number of news outlets had “misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca.” She also confirmed in the post that the couple are survived by Remy’s sister, who wasn’t on the plane, and asked for respect in keeping the girl’s identity private.

“It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind,” Hilty concluded. “The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are.”

Friends, fans and members of Hilty’s Broadway community rallied around her heartbreaking news in the comments, with Cheyenne Jackson writing, “have not stopped thinking about your family. I love you. I’m here for you.” Eden Espinosa, who starred opposite Hilty in Wicked, also commented: “Surrounding you and every member of your family with love and light. There are no words. Only love my friend.”

According to reports by the U.S. Coast Guard, the flight also contained seven other passengers.

Read Hilty’s full statement below.