Megan Fox Comments on Sophie Lloyd’s Instagram After Shutting Down Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox is showing love to Sophie Lloyd amid rumors that the guitarist was involved in a cheating scandal with Machine Gun Kelly.

On Sunday (Feb. 19), the Jennifer’s Body actress left a lengthy comment on the “insanely talented” musician’s recent Instagram post and offered some words of wisdom amid the drama.

“How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand,” Fox wrote. “Why are people so…so dumb.”

The actress continued, “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately.”

Fox closed her comment by advising Lloyd, who plays in MGK’s band, to “just ignore it as much as you can. Middle finger up.”

Lloyd replied to Fox’s comment, writing, “The internet is so wild! Sending so much love @meganfox.”

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Fox reactivated her Instagram account to share a note stating that there was no cheating involved in her relationship with the pop-punk star, who she got engaged to in January 2022.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

On Feb. 12, Fox deleted all of her Instagram photos with MGK and posted a video of a burning envelope with a caption quoting “Pray You Catch Me” from Beyoncé’s Lemonade, an album dedicated to the pain of being cheated on. Shortly after the post, she deactivated her IG account altogether.

The couple’s rumored split led some fans to speculate that Kelly had cheated on the actress with Lloyd. But the guitarist shut down those rumors in a prompt statement issued by her management team.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” read a statement on Feb. 15, according to People. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

“It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else,” the statement concluded.

Kelly and Fox first met in spring 2020 while they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. The pair began officially dating that summer and later got engaged in January 2022. Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three young sons. Kelly has a teenage daughter.

See Fox’s comment in Lloyd’s post on Instagram below.