Megan Fox Shares Pics in Red-Hot Sheer Dress But Assures: ‘Those Are Not My Nipples’

Megan Fox has never shied away from showing some skin, but she’s assuring any potential trolls in a new Instagram caption that she’s not baring as much as you think she is.

Ahead of a dinner date with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday night, Fox shared three photos and two videos of her sheer striped dress, which — despite its long sleeves, high neckline and floor length — leaves little to the imagination. But her cheeky caption insists that the look isn’t completely transparent.

“Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down,” Fox wrote alongside the pics. “They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

The orange-red sheer ensemble perfectly coordinated with Fox’s new red hair color as she and Kelly hit Nobu sushi in Malibu, California, alongside rapper/singer Mod Sun. In photos shared by Entertainment Tonight, Kelly is seen wearing a cropped, sleeveless polo shirt with “Father Figure” written across the front while his white Calvin Klein boxer briefs hang about six inches above his low-slung jeans — so the pair no doubt turned heads in their standout looks.

MGK just wrapped a string of overseas festival dates, ending with a July 12 date in Tønsberg, Norway. He’ll be back to playing Stateside dates this fall when he hits the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 7.

See Fox’s photos — and her tongue-in-cheek caption — below.