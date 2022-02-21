Megan Fox Reacts to Being Called Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Wife’ at NBA All-Star Game

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles.

When Machine Gun Kelly was introduced to the crowd at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, his date Megan Fox got a shout-out as well.

But “Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox!” was announced at the event — and while the actress and artist are engaged, they haven’t tied the knot yet.

The camera was on the couple at that very moment, and Fox turned to MGK. Although she covered her mouth with her hand for a moment, it appeared that the amused star was pointing out to her fiancé that she’s not his wife yet.

The pair first connected in spring 2020, when they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico, before things really started heating up between the two in the summer. They announced their engagement in January 2022.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox captioned an Instagram post that showed the proposal. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Watch the clip from the NBA All-Star Game — where Cleveland native MGK helped introduce the teams, and Macy Gray sang the national anthem — below.