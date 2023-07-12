Megan Fox Covers Up Tattoo of Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green’s Name

Megan Fox has officially covered a tattoo of her ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s name.

Tattoo artist Jesse Tattoo took to Instagram to share the new artwork he did on the Jennifer’s Body actress, which features a series of snakes and flowers down the side of her pelvic bone. “Coverup tattoo for @meganfox [snake emoji],” the artist wrote in the caption. “Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way.”

See his post here.

Fox was married to Green from 2010 to 2021, and the two shares three sons: 10-year-old Noah, nine-year-old Bodhi and six-year-old Journey. After their split but before the divorce was final, Fox met Machine Gun Kelly spring 2020 while they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. The pair began officially dating that summer and later got engaged in January 2022.

In early 2023, rumors began to swirl that the couple’s relationship was on the rock after the actress deleted all of her Instagram photos with MGK and posted a video of a burning envelope with a caption quoting “Pray You Catch Me” from Beyoncé’s Lemonade, an album dedicated to the pain of being cheated on.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox later clarified in another Instagram post. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”