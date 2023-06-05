Megan Fox Shares Bikini Selfie Along With Tarot Card Reading

Summer is upon us, and Megan Fox is bringing the heat with a new series of selfies.

The Jennifer’s Body actress took to Instagram on Sunday (June 4) to share a birds-eye view of her body in a black bandeau bikini, and followed it up with a selfie standing on the beach. The look was complete with a shorter haircut in the strawberry blonde color she’s been sporting recently.

“ace of cups + the star,” she captioned the post, in reference to two tarot cards.

The 37-year-old star recently opened up about her struggles with body image in a video for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue. “I have body dysmorphia — I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” Fox said. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

According to the Anxiety Disorders Association of America, body dysmorphic disorder is characterized by “persistent and intrusive preoccupations with an imagined or slight defect in one’s appearance,” and while the perceived defect is often small or even nonexistent, it can can cause emotional distress and impact daily functioning.

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way,” the star continued. “And why I had an awareness of my body that young I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged.”

Fox added that the “journey” of self-love “is going to be never-ending.” See her recent bikini selfie below.