Megan Fox Bares All in Sultry Lakeside Photos

As a Taurus sun and Capricorn rising, Megan Fox is a true Earth sign, and the star took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 19) to bare it all in nature.

“a fourth house taurus sun,” she captioned a series of photos, in which she’s seen posing in a lake wearing a coquette-style gown. The dress, however, is soaking wet, allowing for everything underneath to be seen. See the photo series here.

Explore Explore Machine Gun Kelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While the Jennifer’s Body actress’ fiancé Machine Gun Kelly has yet to comment on the new pictures, he went wild over another sizzling post from Fox earlier in the week. In the images shared to her Instagram, Fox is seen modeling on all fours atop a thick tree branch, wearing a tiny bikini made out of leaves. “the forest is my oldest friend,” she captioned the post.

“if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me,” commented MGK, born Colson Baker.

The couple, who got engaged in early 2022, had fans questioning the status of their relationship when Fox sparked breakup rumors by posting cryptic lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade. The post hinted that she’d been betrayed before she deleted her Instagram entirely. Speculation that Baker had cheated on the Expendables 4 star with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd swirled shortly after, but Fox later insisted that there had been “no third party interference in this relationship of any kind.”