Megan Fox Returns to Instagram, Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox is setting the record straight about cheating allegations against Machine Gun Kelly.

The Jennifer’s Body actress returned to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 19) to share a note stating that there was no cheating involved in her relationship with the pop-punk star, who she got engaged to in January 2022.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Last week, Fox deleted all of her Instagram photos with MGK and posted a video of a burning envelope with a caption quoting “Pray You Catch Me” from Beyoncé’s Lemonade, an album dedicated to the pain of being cheated on. Shortly after the post, the actress deactivated her IG account altogether.

The couple’s rumored split led some fans to speculate that Kelly, born Colson Baker, had cheated on the actress with musician Sophie Lloyd, who plays guitar in his band. But Lloyd shut down those rumors in a prompt statement issued by her management team.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” read a statement on Feb. 15, according to People. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

“It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else,” the statement concluded.

The breakup rumors certainly felt sudden to fans who’ve kept up with MGK and Fox’s romance, considering the pair had just appeared together at the 2023 Grammys in early February. After the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, who was nominated for best rock album, walked away empty-handed that night, Fox posted a sweet message on Instagram praising him for handling the loss with “a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.”

Kelly and Fox first met in spring 2020 while they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. The pair began officially dating that summer and later got engaged in January 2022. Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three young sons. Kelly has a teenage daughter.

See Fox’s post about MGK’s cheating allegations on Instagram below.