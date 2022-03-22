This Is Your Chance to See Burning Man’s Famed Mayan Warrior Art Car Off the Playa

Since its 2012 debut at the event, the Mayan Warrior has become one of Burning Man’s loudest, brightest and best known art cars.

But if you’ve never had a chance to see it in all of its laser-beaming glory out on the playa at Burning Man, fret not: This summer and fall, the Mexico-based art car is coming to you.

In June, the Mayan Warrior will embark on a cross-country tour in celebration of its 10-year anniversary, with shows happening in Austin, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. These shows will be the Mayan Warrior’s only appearances outside of Burning Man in 2022. (Burning Man itself happens this Aug. 25-Sept. 5 in the Black Rock Desert of northern Nevada.)

The four-date tour is being produced by Los Angeles-based Stranger; Than, which has previously put on Mayan Warrior parties around Los Angeles. Lineups for this event series have not yet been announced, although Mayan Warrior has historically focused on emerging talent out of Mexico along with big-name underground talent such as Damian Lazarus. Each party will feature art pieces made by the Mayan Warrior community and a bit of the immersive magic that’s made both Burning Man and Mayan Warrior globally famous.

2022 will also mark Mayan Warrior’s first appearance at Burning Man since 2019, as the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. 2021 featured an unofficial event, widely referred to as Free Burn, for which many of the art cars typically present at Burning Man — Mayan Warrior included — did not make the trek to the desert.

See the dates for Mayan Warrior’s appearances below: