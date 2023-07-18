The Mayan Warrior Art Car May Have Burned Down, But Its Creators Are Hosting One Last Party

Burning Man’s famous Mayan Warrior art car was destroyed in a fire this past April, but that’s not stopping its creators from throwing one final party.

On Tuesday (July 18), the Mayan Warrior announced its last ever show: a Halloween party in Los Angeles. The Oct. 28 event is being produced in partnership with Los Angeles-based production company Stranger Than, Mayan Warrior’s longtime partner on its off-playa tour stops.

The event will happen at downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Park, where Mayan Warrior hosted its first West Coast event in 2017. While the actual Mayan Warrior art car will obviously not be on-site for the event, the party will be thrown in the tradition of its longstanding festivities. The event is a fundraiser for the Mexico City-based Mayan Warrior community, with money going toward this community’s next Burning Man camp and art project.

No artists have yet been announced for the show, with Mayan Warrior parties typically not revealing lineups until immediately before the event. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

The Mayan Warrior show will be just one of several events Stranger Than will host in Los Angeles over Halloween weekend. Since expanding to Los Angeles from New York in 2018, the company has made a name for itself by hosting dance shows in locations not often used for music events, including the beach and local museums.

Since debuting at Burning Man in 2012, Mayan Warrior had become one of the event’s prestige art cars, with a high-level soundsystem and a rotation of DJs representing Mexico and the global electronic scene.

The car caught fire and burned to the ground on April 5 while en route to a fundraiser in Punta de Mita — a beach town on the country’s central Pacific coast. The cause of this fire has not been given.