Maxwell Frost, Gen Z’s First Ever Congressman, Loves Harry Styles & Ariana Grande: Fans React

For the first time ever, Gen Z is represented in Congress — and so are Harries and Arianators. After Maxwell Frost was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night (Nov. 8), fans discovered a couple old tweets proving that the 25-year-old Florida Democrat is a fan of both Harry Styles and Ariana Grande.

Born in 1997, Frost made history on Midterm election night by becoming the first member of Gen Z to take a seat in either the House or the Senate — a feat that, for some, is probably overshadowed only by his love for a couple of this generation’s biggest pop stars. Fans quickly discovered after his triumph that Frost had tweeted a photo in 2014 showing himself standing behind a barricade with a crowd of excited fans.

Also captured in the photo is a long-haired Harry Styles, still a member of One Direction at the time. “Yea….you could say we’re friends now @Harry_Styles,” Frost captioned the tweet.

A year before that, Frost tweeted that he’d met Ariana Grande, writing: “Ariana Grande at Starbucks !!! IM SO HAPPY SHE IS SO AMAZING TALKING WITH US.”

Naturally, many fans were ecstatic to discover that both their political and musical interests were now represented on a national level. “HISTORIC: FIRST DIRECTIONER ELECTED TO CONGRESS,” one wrote, retweeting Frost’s photo with Harry.

“An Arianator going to Congress omg I won,” another replied to Frost’s tweet about the “Positions” singer.

Now Swifties, don’t feel left out. In addition to backing gun control, Medicare for all and climate action, Frost also supports Taylor Swift. Just a few weeks ago, he revealed on Twitter that his favorite song by Swift is “You Belong With Me” — “Taylor’s version of course.”

you belong with me! Taylor’s version of course — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 1, 2022

Florida’s newest 10th Congressional District representative is also a proven fan of The 1975. Hours after he won his election, he tweeted: “I’VE BEEN CAMPAIGNING FOR OVER A YEAR THIS IS WILD!! I’M GONNA SEE @the1975 ON THURSDAY TO CELEBRATE!!!”

I’VE BEEN CAMPAIGNING FOR OVER A YEAR THIS IS WILD!! I’M GONNA SEE @the1975 ON THURSDAY TO CELEBRATE!!! — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 9, 2022

See fan reactions to Maxwell Frost’s tweets about Harry Styles and Ariana Grande below:

HISTORIC: FIRST DIRECTIONER ELECTED TO CONGRESS https://t.co/Xx4UQRTt0h — m ×͜× 💙💚 (@evilmaura) November 9, 2022

An Arianator going to Congress omg I won. https://t.co/Jx8F987DGr — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) November 9, 2022

I love this man. Like 25 and won a house seat and is a Harry fan. How could you not love him?! https://t.co/djN0aL6u7b — Charis 🐇 misses Harry (@keepdriving14) November 9, 2022

HE IS A MAN OF THE PEOPLE https://t.co/Jcmxsi0NpF — chante 💗 ISO 1/26,27,29 pit (@alrightchante) November 9, 2022

A historic day for representation in Congress as we see the first stan elected to national office https://t.co/rzQTn4Ofck — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) November 9, 2022

stan twitter taking over the united states government yep https://t.co/tawaqapTsm — ems 🫧 (@atotalposer) November 9, 2022

ONE OF US OMG https://t.co/iPE68ZRkB1 — 優木せつ菜 (@nijigasakilove) November 9, 2022