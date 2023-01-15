×
Maude Apatow to Make Her Off-Broadway Debut in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

The 'Euphoria' actress will be taking over the role of Audrey from Tony Away winner Lena Hall.

Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow attends the 'Bones And All' red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022 in Venice, Italy. John Phillips/Getty Images

Maude Apatow is taking her talents from the small screen to Off-Broadway.

The Euphoria actress will be making her New York stage debut in Michael Mayer’s Little Shop of Horrors revival. She will be appearing in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2 as Audrey, taking over the role from Tony Away winner Lena Hall.

Mayer said in a news release, “I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She’s a natural fit for Audrey.”

He continued, “It delighted me to learn that, as a child, Little Shop was her gateway into her lifelong love of performing, and that this show gets to be her professional stage debut. We’re thrilled to have her become a part of the Little Shop legacy.”

Apatow is most well-known for playing Lexi Howard in Euphoria. In the show’s award-winning second season, she wrote, directed and starred in her own fictional play — and now she gets to star in a real one.

“We are overjoyed to welcome another incredible performer to the show,” Little Shop of Horrors producer Robert Ahrens said. “With her beautiful voice and immense talent, we cannot wait to see Maude light up the stage alongside Matt Doyle’s brilliant portrayal of Seymour.”

The actress recently told The Hollywood Reporter what would be considered “euphoria” for her character of Lexi in the HBO show.

“Freedom from yourself and your thoughts and negative thoughts, negative self-talk,” Apatow said. “Once that’s out of the way, you can realize your full potential, and I think that’ll probably [be] hers: stop attacking herself.”

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.

