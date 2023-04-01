Maude Apatow Performed Through a Concussion at ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Maude Apatow’s nerves on stage at the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors resulted in a visit to the hospital.

The actress, who’s starring as Audrey opposite Tony winner Matt Doyle’s Seymour in the theatrical production at New York City’s Westside Theatre through April 30, says she suffered a concussion in the middle of a recent performance.

“I’m always really kind of in a panic the entire time, and I was running offstage, and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full speed into the wall,” Apatow, who said she’s always had stage fright, explained during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Friday (March 31).

“I got a concussion,” she said, but finished the show anyway. “It was insane. I don’t know what I was doing.”

Apatow added that the injury made her an extra emotional Audrey: “I swear I was just like almost crying the rest of the show … I was like, ‘OK, but get through it, get through it, get through it!’ And then yeah, after the show, I think the adrenaline wore off, and I was like, ‘I need to go to the hospital.’”

“But I’m all good now,” Apatow said. She told Meyers that playing Audrey is “extra special” because Little Shop was one of the first musicals she saw as a child.

Watch the interview below.