The 1975’s Matty Healy Spotted at Taylor Swift’s Nashville Eras Tour Show Amid Dating Rumors

Matty Healy was seen in attendance at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert in Nashville on Friday (May 5), sparking further speculation that the two music stars are romantically involved.

Earlier in the week, rumors surfaced that the The 1975 frontman and pop superstar are “massively proud and excited about this relationship,” according to a source cited by The Sun. The report, published Wednesday (May 3), follows news of Swift’s split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in early April.

On Friday night, Healy was photographed watching Swift perform her first of three sold-out concerts at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium as part of her ongoing Eras Tour. During her performance of “Cardigan,” fans were quick to spot Swift mouthing the same words to that Healy was filmed saying before The 1975’s performance of “About You” in Manila on May 3.

“This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you,” the artists mouthed to the crowd on the separate occasions.

Swift and Healy have been longtime friends, with the 12-time Grammy winner surprising fans during The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London in January by covering the band’s “The City” and performing “Anti-Hero” for the first time.

Neither Swift nor Healy have spoken out publicly about the situation.

See fan-captured images of Healy attending Swift’s Nashville concert, and watch the two stars mouthing the same words during their respective shows below.