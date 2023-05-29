Matty Healy Seemingly Brings Up Taylor Swift Dating Rumors on Stage: ‘Is It All a Bit?’

This past weekend, Matty Healy voiced the questions many have been asking amid his recent public appearances with Taylor Swift. The 1975 frontman vaguely addressed the situation on stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland, on Saturday (May 27).

“Is it all a bit?” he asked the crowd — not exactly defining what “it” is, but presumably referencing widespread chatter that he might be dating Swift. “Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour,” Healy quipped. “Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”

Before Healy headed back on the road with The 1975, there were sightings of him at Swift’s dates on The Eras Tour in Nashville and Philadelphia, where he showed his support for the “Anti-Hero” star from the VIP tent and was seen joining opener Phoebe Bridgers on guitar. He wasn’t seen at her Foxborough, Massachusetts, concerts after that, but at the May 20 show Swift — who last dated Joe Alywn, for six years — gave a somewhat cryptic life update to her fans: “I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever,” she said from the stage, adding, “It’s not just the tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Outside of The Eras Tour, on May 16, Healy and Swift were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City together, hours after he was reportedly spotted near her apartment. As the two exited the studio to get to a car waiting for them outside, Healy guided Swift past a gathering of fans with his hand at her lower back.

Days before that, the singers were pictured dining, and possibly holding hands, at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff joined them for dinner.

And during Swift’s May 5 concert in Nashville, eagle-eyed fans noticed she mouthed the words “This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you” from the stage during her performance of “Cardigan.” Interestingly, Healy said the exact same thing at his own concert two days prior.

See the clip of Healy talking to the audience at Radio 1’s Big Weekend fest below.