Matty Healy Sucks on a Fan’s Thumb During The 1975 Concert

Another day, another concert in which The 1975‘s Matty Healy makes headlines for his performance antics.

While playing “Robbers,” one of The 1975’s fan-favorite tracks, Healy made waves after sucking a girl’s thumb toward the end of song. Footage from the moment shows the rock star getting a caress to the face from a fan at the barricade; then Healy leans into her hand to suck her thumb by the time the song is over.

The owner of the thumb — a fan named Kayleigh — took to Twitter to share her excitement at sharing such an intimate moment with The 1975 singer, and wrote on Sunday “EVERYONE IS CALLING ME THUMB GIRL BYE.” She followed up the tweet Monday (Jan. 9) and shared, “I’d like to publicly apologise to denise welch and tim healy for making them watch their son suck my thumb last night.”

Related Watch Matty Healy Get a Tattoo During The 1975 Concert

It is now common knowledge that The 1975’s fans expect memorable moments from Healy onstage. In November, the vocalist kissed a fan during “Robbers,” later extending his affections and kissing fellow bandmate Ross MacDonald. The following month, Healy got a tattoo that read “I’m a Man” during a break in the band’s set. In previous stops during the North American trek, Healy made waves for eating raw meat onstage.

The 1975 returned to touring for the new year on Jan. 8 and will make several stops across the United Kingdom before heading to South America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia later in the year.

Watch Healy’s intimate moment with the fan below.

Matty Healy sucked a fan’s thumb at a recent The 1975 show. pic.twitter.com/13oKyZ4JeU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2023