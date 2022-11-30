Matty Healy & Ross MacDonald Share a Sweet Kiss During The 1975 Concert: ‘Luckiest Girl in the World’

With over 20 years of being in a band, The 1975 has nothing but love and admiration for one another. So much so, they sometimes share and showcase their love for each other through public displays of affection.

During The 1975’s San Francisco show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday (Nov. 29), love was in the air by the time fan favorite track “Robbers” rolled around in the band’s set, which saw frontman and lead singer Matty Healy stealing a brief, yet passionate smooch from bassist Ross MacDonald during the famous pause in the song’s dramatic outro.

“And I’ll shoot him if it’s what you ask / But if you’d just take off your mask/ You’d find out everything’s gone wrong,” Healy sings, before pulling in MacDonald for the kiss and playfully pushing him away to belt, “Now everybody’s dead/ And they’re driving past my old school.”

MacDonald seemed to enjoy Healy’s affections, taking to Instagram later on Tuesday to share a cinematic snap of the moment to his account, captioning it, “The luckiest girl in the world.” Fans were understandably in awe of the moment, with one user commenting they “don’t know if I’m jealous of you or matty” and another fan stating they “wish i was matty healy for once in my life.”

Healy and MacDonald’s kiss is just one of many antics that have occurred during the band’s At Their Very Best tour — last week, the vocalist kissed a fan onstage, also during “Robbers,” and in previous stops during the North American trek made waves for eating raw meat onstage.

The 1975 has a total of seven dates left in the North American leg of its At Their Very Best tour, with stops in Portland, Seattle, Toronto and more before concluding on Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh’s UPMC Events Center.

