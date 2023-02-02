Matty Healy Says Oasis Needs to ‘Grow Up’ & ‘Get Back Together’: ‘Stop Messing Around’

Brothers and Oasis bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher have had some walls up — one could even say, Wonderwalls — between the two of them for quite some time. Matty Healy, however, has had enough.

In an impassioned rant on CBC’s Q With Tom Power, the 1975 frontman made it very clear how he feels about the wildly successful but internally troubled rock band’s 2009 breakup. “What are Oasis doing?” he said in a clip from the show posted to Instagram Thursday (Feb. 2). “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard [tantrum] with your brother?”

“I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s — they need to grow up,” Healy continued. “They’re sat around in Little Venice and Little Highgate, crying because they’re in an argument with their brother. Grow up, headline Glastonbury.”

If you though all that was harsh, wait until you see what the “Somebody Else” singer said next. “There is not one person going to a High Flying Birds gig, or a Liam Gallagher gig, that wouldn’t rather be at an Oasis gig,” Healy added. “Do me a favor: Get back together; stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today.”

It’s been about 13 years since Oasis — whose final lineup included the Gallagher brothers, guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell — formally disbanded in 2009 after Liam and Noel had an argument before a performance in France. “It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight,” Noel, who afterward formed his band High Flying Birds, wrote on Oasis’ website in August 2009. “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

As recently as last year, however, Liam said that he’d be game for an Oasis reunion, meaning Healy will maybe — just maybe — get his wish someday.

“I’d love Oasis to get back together,” the “Wall of Glass” musician said in an interview. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career]. We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.”

Watch Matty Healy rant about Oasis below: