Matty Healy Kisses Security Guard at The 1975 Gig in Denmark

Healy, who is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift, knelt in front of a smiling security guard and kissed him on the lips during "Robbers."

Matty Healy Big Weekend 2023
Matt Healy of The 1975 performs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre on May 27, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Matty Healy has been known to kiss fans, and even one of his bandmates, as part of his stage act with The 1975 during fan favorite “Robbers.” One time, he sucked someone’s thumb.

But since Healy’s been rumored to be dating Taylor Swift, music fans have favored analyzing their apparent romance over his intimate onstage antics. Recently Healy was busy showing up for Swift during Eras Tour weekends in Nashville and Philadelphia, and now he’s back on the road with his band.

At The 1975’s performance at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival this weekend, the kiss returned. This time, Healy, bottle of alcohol in hand, knelt in front of a smiling security guard at the fest and smooched him on the lips — after asking for his consent. “Wanna kiss me?” he mouthed to him before going for it.

While Healy hasn’t dropped snogging from his routine, he did make it a point to not lock lips with anyone right in front of Swift when she made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s show at London’s O2 Arena in January. At the concert — where Swift gave an impromptu live performance of her own “Anti-Hero” and The 1975’s “The City” — Healy announced to the audience, “I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift. Have some respect. In front of the queen? It’s not happening.”

During The 1975’s set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival last weekend, Healy seemingly brought up the Swift dating rumors. He cleverly addressed them by revealing nothing at all.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour,” Healy quipped, presumably referencing his rumored relationship.

See Healy’s latest stage kiss in the fan footage below. The 1975’s upcoming tour dates can be found here.

