Matty Healy Kisses Phoebe Bridgers in Cheeky Snap With Bo Burnham: ‘Gay Poets Society’

Matty Healy showed off his affection for Phoebe Bridgers in a new social media post on Monday (Dec. 12).

In the Instagram photo, the frontman of The 1975 puckers up for a closed-eyed smooch on the lips with Bridgers as Bo Burnham stands behind the pair with his hands on each of their shoulders. “Gay Poets Society,” Healy captioned the post, referencing the 1989 classic Dead Poets Society starring Robin Williams, Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles and more.

Naturally, fans of both artists went crazy over the pic, with one commenting, “What was more culturally significant? The Renaissance… or this photo.” Another wrote, “Bold of you to assume dead poets society isn’t gay.”

“Why is this my 2021 Spotify wrapped,” a third added.

Several others made reference to Normal People‘s Paul Mescal, who’s been in a relationship with Bridgers since 2020. “PAUL MESCAL DO SOMETHING,” one follower hilariously wrote in all caps, while another commented, “The only thing that could make this better is if paul mescal was involved.”

This is hardly the first time Healy’s publicly locked lips with a fellow musician, either. At the end of November, he engaged in a brief but passionate onstage kiss his long time bandmate Ross MacDonald during The 1975’s concert at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. (“The luckiest girl in the world,” the bassist joked at the time, sharing the photo on his own Instagram feed.)

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently teamed up with SZA for their new collab “Ghost In the Machine” off the R&B star’s long-awaited sophomore album SOS.

Check out Healy and Bridgers’ Burnham-approved kiss on Instagram.