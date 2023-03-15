Matthew Lawrence Clears Up Comments About Starting a Family With TLC’s Chilli

Matthew Lawrence sat down for a new interview on Wednesday (March 15) to walk back his recent comments about starting a family with girlfriend Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

“It’s such an interesting story. Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up,” he told E! News of a recent conversation with his older brother Joey Lawrence. “And I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together.'”

However, the middle Lawrence brother was quick to insist that his comments weren’t specific to his new relationship with the TLC member. “So that’s what I meant by that,” he continued. “I didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything.”

The Money Plane actor and Chilli have been linked since before the holidays, when they posted an adorable lip sync to a-ha’s “Take On Me” on Instagram wearing matching onesies. In the new interview, Lawrence also raved about his new love, saying, “She’s an amazing person. She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”

While the couple’s plans for a baby may be on hold, Chilli is set to embark on her Hot Summer Nights Tour with TLC bandmate T-Boz and Shaggy, along with special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston, starting June 1 in Alabama.