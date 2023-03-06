Matthew Lawrence Says He & Chilli Are ‘Trying’ to Have a Baby: ‘That’s the Game Plan’

Matthew Lawrence spilled some serious tea about his budding romance with TLC‘s Chilli on Sunday (March 5).

When asked by Entertainment Tonight‘s Diedre Behar about whether having a baby with the R&B singer was “in the cards” in the near future, the middle Lawrence brother replied, “I hope, that’s the game plan. You know, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Boy Meets World alum also opened up about the impact his new relationship has had on him, saying, “My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of a relationship before … She’s a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We’d be much better off.”

Chilli’s rep confirmed to Billboard at the beginning of the year that the singer was dating Lawrence, after the pair were spotted getting cozy over the holidays with a cute pajama-clad lip sync to a-ha’s “Take On Me.”

In February 2022, Lawrence split from his wife, Cheryl Burke, after three years of marriage, a difficult time he told ET was ultimately all part of the process to get him to where he is today. “It tested me, you know?” he said. “And I learned so much about myself, and I’m so thankful and blessed for the opportunity to grow. And that’s really what came out of it.”

Watch Lawrence dish about his family plans and relationship with Chilli below.