Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron Addresses Rumors About Joining Foo Fighters on Drums for Upcoming Tour

The Dave Grohl-fronted band is embarking on a North American tour later this spring.

Matt Cameron
Matt Cameron photographed at the Manchester Evening News Arena on June 21, 2012.  Joby Sessions/Rhythm Magazine via Getty Images

Matt Cameron is clearing up rumors about joining the Foo Fighters for the rock band’s upcoming tour dates.

On Saturday (March 25), the Pearl Jam drummer shared a post on his Instagram Story, denying a recent report by U.K. tabloid The Sun that he’s replacing late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins when the group returns to the road in late spring.

“FYI the internet rumors are false, I haven’t joined the Foos,” Cameron wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

The Sun reported on March 16 that Cameron, a close friend of Hawkins, would join the Foo Fighters on their 2023 North American tour, which begins May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. Citing a source, the report also indicated that Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard would join the Dave Grohl-fronted band on various upcoming dates.

Cameron performed the Foo Fighters song “Low” alongside surviving band members during a September 2022 tribute concert in Los Angeles. Saturday (March 25) marked the one-year anniversary of Hawkins’ death at the age of 50. He passed away in a Bogotá, Colombia, hotel room as the Foos were gearing up to perform. The beloved drummer’s death was announced through a social media statement from the band’s accounts, with no immediate cause of death given.

In a New Year’s Eve social media post, the Foo Fighters announced plans to continue as a “different band going forward” following the death of Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement read. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

See Cameron post on his Instagram Story here.

