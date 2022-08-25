×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Matt Bellamy Calls Muse ‘the Longest Marriage’ Anyone in the Band Has Ever Had

"There is something that ties you together if you've been together since teenage years," the rocker theorized.

Matt Bellamy
Matt Bellamy Courtesy of Apple

Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Christian Wolstenholme have been members of Muse since the group’s 1994 formation — not that anyone is complaining. Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Bellamy spoke on the longevity of the band and even called the members’ lasting relationship “the longest marriage” they’ve ever had.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Matt Bellamy

Muse

See latest videos, charts and news

“There is something that ties you together if you’ve been together since teenage years. It’s hard to really put a finger on what that is,” the frontman told Lowe in a clip shared first with Billboard. “It might be because you’ve been on that journey from coming from nothing to being very successful, that they become some of the only people that you can actually really relate to, and talk about what the journey felt like, the ups and downs. All of us have been through relationship collapses together and stuff, and we talked our way through that.”

Related

Muse

Muse's New Album Will Be the First NFT to Impact the UK Music Charts

The 44-year-old continued, “We’re now like the longest marriage any of us have ever had. Basically, the three of us have been together longer than anyone. There’s loads of other people, peripheral people, friends, ex-wives, and all this kind of stuff that I don’t want to say we’ve left along the way, but the people that have happened along the way. But the three of us, as time goes on, they become the only people that know every single data point of your life.”

Muse’s endurance has thus far resulted in eight studio albums (five of which hit the top five on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart), and is scheduled to release its newest effort, Will of the People, on Friday, Aug. 26. The new album has been preceded by four singles: “Won’t Stand Down,”“Compliance,” title track “Will of the People” and “Kill or Be Killed.” The album’s fifth single, “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween,” will be released on the album’s arrival date.

Watch Billboard‘s exclusive sneak peek of Matt Bellamy talking about Muse’s longevity on Apple Music 1 below. The full episode airs Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad