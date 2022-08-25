Matt Bellamy Calls Muse ‘the Longest Marriage’ Anyone in the Band Has Ever Had

Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Christian Wolstenholme have been members of Muse since the group’s 1994 formation — not that anyone is complaining. Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Bellamy spoke on the longevity of the band and even called the members’ lasting relationship “the longest marriage” they’ve ever had.

“There is something that ties you together if you’ve been together since teenage years. It’s hard to really put a finger on what that is,” the frontman told Lowe in a clip shared first with Billboard. “It might be because you’ve been on that journey from coming from nothing to being very successful, that they become some of the only people that you can actually really relate to, and talk about what the journey felt like, the ups and downs. All of us have been through relationship collapses together and stuff, and we talked our way through that.”

The 44-year-old continued, “We’re now like the longest marriage any of us have ever had. Basically, the three of us have been together longer than anyone. There’s loads of other people, peripheral people, friends, ex-wives, and all this kind of stuff that I don’t want to say we’ve left along the way, but the people that have happened along the way. But the three of us, as time goes on, they become the only people that know every single data point of your life.”

Muse’s endurance has thus far resulted in eight studio albums (five of which hit the top five on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart), and is scheduled to release its newest effort, Will of the People, on Friday, Aug. 26. The new album has been preceded by four singles:

Watch Billboard‘s exclusive sneak peek of Matt Bellamy talking about Muse’s longevity on Apple Music 1 below. The full episode airs Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.