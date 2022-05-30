Master P Mourns Death of Daughter Tytyana Miller: ‘An Overwhelming Grief’

Master P arrives at the BET Her Awards at The Conga Room on June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Master P took to social media on Sunday (May 29) to share the devastating news that his daughter Tytyana Miller has passed away. She was just 29 years old.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote on Instagram. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

The rapper’s oldest son Romeo also broke his silence to pay tribute to his younger sister following her death, writing, “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. – RM.”

While Tytyana’s cause of death wasn’t revealed by either Master P or Romeo, she was featured occasionally alongside them on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip-Hop, documenting her battle with substance abuse and addiction.

In a 2016 episode of the series, Master P urged his daughter to seek treatment in a rehab facility, later saying during a confessional, “I really hope TyTy is serious about making a change. In my house, I’m a drill sergeant because you need somebody to tame you and tell you ‘I’m gonna fix this.’ If you need to get help, we’re here for you.”

Read Master P and Romeo’s statements about Tytyana’s tragic passing below.