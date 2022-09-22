Who’s Your Favorite ‘Masked Singer’ Winner of All Time? Vote!

Since its debut in 2019, The Masked Singer has become a pop culture phenomenon, turning the reality TV singing competition into a celebrity guessing game filled with crazy costumes and jaw-dropping performances.

And now that the show’s format-busting eighth season has premiered, Billboard wants to know: Which famous-but-masked face is your favorite winner from seasons past?

In season 1, Monster shocked audiences when he was unmasked to reveal T-Pain, who beat out Donny Osmond’s Peacock and Gladys Knight’s Bee by ditching his signature Auto-Tune and belting out everything from Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” to Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Wanna Be.”

Less than a year later, Wayne Brady‘s sly Fox was crowned the second winner over Chris Daughtry’s Rottweiler and remains the only champ thus far who doesn’t have a day job as a professional musician (though he has released two albums).

Seasons 3 and 4 served back-to-back doses of girl power. First, Real Housewives of Atlanta mainstay Kandi Burruss dusted off her girl-group past as a member of Xscape to win season 3 as the glitzy Night Angel. Then, LeAnn Rimes‘ Sun fought the moonlight as well as competitors like Aloe Blacc’s Mushroom, Nick Carter’s Crocodile and Tori Kelly’s Seahorse to become the season 4 champion.

While Nick Lachey won season 5 as Piglet, Jewel stunned fans as the Queen of Hearts the following season with her performances of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” and Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way” to take home the season 6 trophy. And then there’s reigning champ Teyana Taylor, whose stint as Firefly edged out Hayley Orrantia’s Ringmaster to take home the season 7 crown.

Vote for your all-time favorite winner of The Masked Singer below!