How to Watch Mary Wilson’s Birthday Tribute at the Grammy Museum in L.A.

Here's how to stream the star-studded event at the Grammy Museum.

Mary Wilson
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses in a studio of the Capitol Records building in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Casey Curry/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Late Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson was honored by family members and longtime friends at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Friday (March 4) — and fans will be able to watch the tribute online.

The star-studded event, titled A Tribute to Mary Wilson, featured appearances by Stevie Wonder, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, Iris and Karla Gordy, Wilson’s daughter Turkessa Babich, and many others.

A stream of the tribute will be available Sunday (March 6) at 3 p.m. PT on what would’ve been Wilson’s 78th birthday. Fans can watch the event through the Grammy Museum’s official streaming service here.

Wilson died suddenly in February 2021 at her home in Las Vegas.

The Supremes formed in Detroit and signed to Motown Records in January 1961. Lead singer Diana Ross left in 1970 to pursue a solo career, while Wilson stayed with the group until it disbanded in 1977.

