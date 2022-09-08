Marshmello & Bastille’s ‘Happier’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Marshmello and Bastille‘s 2018 collaboration has been bringing happiness to listeners for four years and counting — so much happiness, in fact, that it’s now a member of YouTube’s Billion Views Club.

On Thursday (Sept. 8), the video platform confirmed that Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” video has surpassed 1 billion views on its site. The visual stars iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove going through a series of teenage growing pains softened by the companion of a furry friend. Sadly, Cosgrove’s dog — a gift from her father in the music video — dies, but history repeats itself when the daughter of an older version of Cosgrove is gifted a puppy for her birthday.

In the YouTube video’s description, Marshmello explained how “Happier” came to be, as well as his personal connection to the track and why he felt compelled to work on it. “When @bastilledan sent me happier for the first time I was taken back. The amount of emotion that you could feel in the lyrics was crazy. As I listened to the song more and more it reminded me of so many things I’ve been through in my life. Toxic relationships, letting go of things I didn’t want to and just situations where happiness came with a sacrifice,” the record producer, born Christopher Comstock, explained.

He added, “Recently I lost my best friend, my companion, my life long friend. I wanted this video to embrace the pain that we feel losing or sacrificing something and the cycle of life that comes with it. I hope this song and video can bring closure in any situation you may be and make us all happier.”

“Happier” was a smash for both Marshmello and Bastille — the track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it spent a total of 52 weeks. The track enjoyed even more success on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, spending a total of 69 weeks at No. 1.

Revisit the video for “Happier” below.