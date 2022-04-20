Marshmello & Anne-Marie’s ‘Friends’ Joins Billion Views Club on YouTube

Marshmello and Anne-Marie attend the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, Calif.

I’ve told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 — 1 billion times! On Wednesday (April 20), YouTube announced that the lyric video for Marshmello and Anne-Marie‘s 2018 single “Friends” has officially surpassed a billion views.

The friend-zone anthem was originally released as the fifth single from Anne-Marie’s debut album Speak Your Mind and was preceded over a period of nearly two years by “Alarm,” “Ciao Adios,” “Heavy” and “Then.”

While “Friends” initially peaked just outside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of 2018, at No. 11 to be exact, it went on to eventually become the ninth best-selling single of the year across the globe, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

The lyric video for the hit single becomes the second video on YouTube to cross the 1 billion view mark for both artists. And the track’s official music video isn’t far behind, clocking in at 942 million views and counting as of press time.

More recently in her discography, Anne-Marie teamed up with Niall Horan last year on their collaborative single “Our Song” and performed alongside KSI and Digital Farm Animals at the 2022 Brit Awards, expertly brushing off a near-spill as she belted out the opening verse of her 2021 single “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” sans collaborators Little Mix.

For his part, Marshmello celebrated his first-ever Grammy nomination this year (for best dance/electronic music album for 2021’s Shockwave) and also emerged victorious in the copyright case regarding “Happier,” his smash 2018 collab with Bastille.

Revisit the lyric video for Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s “Friends” below.