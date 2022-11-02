Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Maroon 5 has “one more” accomplishment to add to its list of accolades. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), YouTube announced that the pop rock band’s video for “One More Night” has entered the Billion Views Club.

The video sees lead singer Adam Levine split between two scenes — one of him training at a boxing facility that later leads to him facing against an opponent for a match, and another of him juggling family life with a partner and their young baby girl. After emerging triumphant, Levine comes home to find his home empty save for a few family photos and a trophy — his partner and daughter nowhere to be found.

According to YouTube, “One More Night” is the band’s third video to reach the billion views mark. “Sugar” and “Girls Like You” are the other two visuals.

Maroon 5, in a collaborative Instagram post with Universal Music Enterprises, shared its excitement at the new milestone. “One More Night” hit 1 BILLION views on YouTube in ten years!! Third @maroon5 track to reach this milestone, we can’t believe it,” both accounts captioned a behind-the-scenes video from “One More Night” of Levine in hair and makeup.

In addition to being Maroon 5’s third video to hit one billion views, “One More Night” was also the band’s third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 after singles “Makes Me Wonder” (2007) and “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera (2011). “One More Night” spent a total of 42 weeks on the Hot 100, with nine of those weeks in the No. 1 spot.

Revisit Maroon 5’s video for “One More Night” above, and check out the celebratory Instagram post below.