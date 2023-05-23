Adam Levine Shares Intimate Family Moments With Behati Prinsloo & Kids in New Maroon 5 Video: Watch

Maroon 5‘s newest music video is finally here. The Adam Levine-fronted group released the visual for its new single, “Middle Ground,” on Tuesday (May 23), which sees the quintet going the acoustic route.

The video features Levine alongside his bandmates performing the slow-burning track — which sees the singer reflecting on a desire for inner peace and making amends for his actions — from the inside of a studio and an outdoor setting.

“Sisters and brothers are picking sides/ And both of our mothers are terrified/ And I’m crying out to an empty sky/ Tell me,” he emotively sings before heading into a soaring chorus. “If I hit the ground/ And I fall down to my knees/ Would you hear the sound?/ Am I crazy to think that we/ Could make it out?/ Am I crazier to believe/ There’s a middle ground?”

In a break from the video’s performance scenes, Levine is joined by wife Behati Prinsloo and their two children — Dusty Rose and Gio Grace Levine — for some quality time in a hammock. Later in the sentimental music video, the rocker plays chess with one of his daughters, who is also seen running across a backyard with a bubble wand.

Maroon 5 will give “Middle Ground” its live debut on the Tuesday season 23 finale of The Voice, which will also mark Blake Shelton’s last episode as a coach on the show.

Watch the music video for “Middle Ground” above.