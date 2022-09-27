Maroon 5 Announces 16-Date Las Vegas Residency

Maroon 5 is heading to Las Vegas.

The group will be headlining a multi-date residency starting in spring 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, it was announced on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

The 16-date M5LV The Residency shows will be presented in partnership with Live Nation, and “custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue,” per a press release.

Tickets for the shows on sale to the public on Monday (Oct. 3) at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster here or Vivid Seats here. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday (Sept. 28) at 10 a.m. PT, and MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts loyalty rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to the pre-sale starting Friday (Sept. 30) at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. PT.

The news comes amid allegations that the band’s frontman Adam Levine had an affair with 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, despite his marriage to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two daughters and is expecting another child on the way. Levine has since denied having an affair, but shared in a statement that he “used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

See all M5LV The Residency dates below, and check out our full list of upcoming Vegas residency shows here.

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 and 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 and 8

July 2023: 28 and 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12