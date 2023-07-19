Mark Ronson Has Heard Dua Lipa’s New Album & Thinks ‘It’s Incredible’

Mark Ronson struck gold with executive producing the Barbie soundtrack, which features tracks by Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj x Ice Spice and more. Ronson, however, would like to clear up a misconception about Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” the first single off of the movie soundtrack.

“I want to correct this, because we didn’t write it for Dua — we wrote the music and then she wrote the song with Caroline Ailin. I’ve worked with Dua, but I’m also a fan of Dua’s records; I’m a DJ, so I play Dua records. It’s all mixed up in the soup. So I’m sure there’s somewhere where Dua and I have similar influences,” he said in a Wednesday (July 19) interview with Vulture. “I think that it felt Future Nostalgia–adjacent because her music does the s— that I really love, as far as dance music goes: It has an energy, but it’s kind of tough and weird. Same as Tame Impala’s music, like any dance music that’s just a little imposing.”

Many fans speculated that the disco-leaning track serves as a continuation of Lipa’s highly successful Future Nostalgia era, but Ronson begs to differ. Speaking about the pop star’s next album, the “Uptown Funk” artist said, “I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible. I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

While Lipa’s fans will need to patiently wait for her comeback, Barbie: The Album will arrive much sooner — the soundtrack is scheduled to release in tandem with the movie, which will hit theaters this Friday (July 21).