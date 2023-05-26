Mark Ronson Slid Into Dua Lipa’s DMs to Get Her on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack: See His Message

Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” is officially out, and with every great song, there’s an equally great story of how it came to be.

In the case of “Dance the Night” — which was released as the first single from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and its respective soundtrack — Mark Ronson took a chance and slid into Lipa’s Instagram DMs to bring the song to life.

“Hey! I’m doing the songs for the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken,” Ronson wrote in a DM to Dua, according to a screenshot he shared following the track’s release. “It’s dir. by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Ladybird) and it’s maybe the funniest script I’ve ever read, like [redacted] funny. There’s a song with a huge 60 person dance number with the whole cast – I only have the track so far, as they started rehearsals, but I would f–king love it if you would consider co-writing and starring on it. I honestly think the movie’s going to be incredible.”

He captioned the post, “It started with a DM. So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out today. Produced with my brothers in song, @wyattish and @picardbrothers and written with @carolineailin @barbiethemovie.”

Ronson serves as the executive producer for the Barbie soundtrack (titled Barbie the Album). Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, FIFTY FIFTY and more also appear on the soundtrack, which will arrive July 21 — the same day the movie hits theaters.

Read Ronson’s DM to Lipa in full here.