Mark Ronson Announces New Book About His Early DJ Days ’93 ‘Til Infinity’

Before he was working with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many others, Mark Ronson was a teen DJ in 1990s downtown New York, a place and time he will look back on in an upcoming book.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for 93 ’Til Infinity, scheduled for 2023. Ronson says he will write a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration, centering the narrative on favorite venues and events.

“Before smartphones hit the dancefloor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the ’90s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching — ascending hip-hop moguls, artists, hustlers, models, posers, dancers and hard-working 9 to 5’ers all rubbing shoulders with each other,” Ronson said in a statement Thursday (April 14).

“At that moment, New York was still the center of the music game and in the land of Biggie, Wu-Tang and Tribe, we celebrated them every night. More importantly, this era also happened to be the most exciting time in my life.”

The book borrows its title from Souls of Mischief’s 1993 debut album and its lead-single title track, which cracked the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 72.