Mark Capps, Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed By Nashville SWAT Team

Editor’s note: the following story contains descriptions of gun violence.

Grammy-winning Nashville recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police on Thursday (Jan. 5) at his home just hours after his wife and stepdaughter fled the residence and told police that Capps had been holding them hostage at gunpoint.

In a critical incident briefing from the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Don Aaron, officials said that a SWAT team had been called in to assist in an incident involving Capps, 54, who was wanted on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly holding his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at gunpoint in the home the previous night.

Police said Capps allegedly awakened the women around 3 a.m. and gathered them at gunpoint in the home’s living room and would not let them go, repeatedly pointing his pistol at them and threatening that if they tried to call for help he would kill them, as well as any police that showed up at the house.

After Capps fell asleep, the women fled the home with their pets and drove to a local police precinct, where they told authorities what Capps had done and said they were afraid of him. Aaron said arrest warrants were issued around 2 p.m. on Thursday, after which SWAT officers were alerted. As three SWAT team members were attempting to set up positions outside the home, Aaron said Capps opened the front door “with pistol in hand.”

A veteran officer then asked Capps to show his hands, and, in a bodycam video, can be seen opening fire and shattering the glass storm door with three shots as he repeatedly shouted for Capps to show his hands, believing that the engineer’s movements posed an immediate threat; Capps noted that a mandatory use of force investigation has been initiated following Capps’ killing.

At press time no additional information was available about the incident.

Capps — who worked with artists including The Chicks, Big & Rich, Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow and Olivia Newton-John, among others — was the son of late Grand Old Opry lead house band guitarist Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shared Grammy Awards for best polka album with Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and 2009.