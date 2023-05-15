Marilyn Manson Teases First New Music Since Sexual Abuse Allegations

After a year away from social media amid some serious sexual assault and abuse allegations, Marilyn Manson returned to Instagram on Monday (May 15) seemingly teasing some new music.

“I’ve got something for you to hear,” the singer captioned two black-and-white photos of himself singing into a microphone. He also tagged his wife, Lindsay Usich, as the photographer. See his post here.

While Manson did not give any further information as to what exactly he’ll be releasing and when, the potential new music marks his first release since multiple women accused the star of sexual assault, including Evan Rachel Wood, Esmé Bianco, Ashley Waters, Illma Gore and more.

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles judge dismissed most of Manson’s defamation lawsuit against Wood, ruling that many of his claims were barred under a California law that protects free speech. In his lawsuit, Manson claimed Wood’s 2021 accusations against him had been false and that she had “secretly recruited, coordinated, and pressured” other women to make similar allegations against him.

In February 2021, Wood named Manson as her abuser. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,” she shared via Instagram on Feb 1. Wood and Manson had a relationship when the actress was 18 and Manson was 36, and the pair were briefly engaged in 2010. Though Manson denied the claims, a number of other women later went public with their own claims against him. See our full timeline of his abuse allegations here.