Marilyn Manson Addresses Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood: ‘There Will Come a Time When I Can Share More’

Marilyn Manson is addressing his defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood hours after filing court documents on Wednesday (March 2). In a brief message posted to his social media account, the shock rocker said that he plans to go into more detail later.

“There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year,” he wrote in a text post without a caption. “Until then, I’m going to let the facts speak for themselves.”

He then included a copy of his lawsuit on Twitter, and via a link to it via GoogleDocs on Instagram.

The lawsuit alleges that Wood — who named Manson as her abuser in a February 2021 Instagram post — defamed the musician with her accusations of sexual abuse. The lawsuit argues that her “malicious falsehood” was part of an “organized attack” that has damaged his career. Since Wood’s accusation, multiple women have come forward to allege sexual misconduct by Manson, with several filing lawsuits against him. He has denied all accusations.

“This detailed complaint has been filed to stop a campaign of malicious and unjustified attacks on Brian Warner,” Howard King, Manson’s attorney, told Billboard in a statement after the lawsuit was filed. “The evidence of wrongdoing by Wood … is irrefutable – and this legal action will hold [her] to account.”

Reps for the actress did not respond to Billboard‘s earlier request for comment.

Wednesday’s statement by Manson is his first direct message to fans since Wood accused him of abuse a year ago. His previous statement denied her allegations.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote at the time. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

Wood is set to be featured in the documentary Phoenix Rising, premiering on HBO in two parts on March 15 and 16. In the film, the Westworld actress offers her account of the abuse she claims she suffered while in a relationship with Manson, to whom she was briefly engaged.

