Watch Mariah Carey’s Quick Transformation From Fab to Extra Glam for Valentine’s Day

Nick Cannon may be publicly pining after her, but Mariah Carey spent her Valentine’s Day unbothered. The 52-year-old singer had a little fun with a quick-change video shared to her TikTok and Twitter on Feb. 14 to show off how the Elusive Chanteuse gets changed for an unexpected romantic date.

“When he shows up with last minute Valentine’s Day plans… ready!” she captioned the video. In the clip, she walks into the shot wearing a sleek black PJ set with her initials embroidered in gold, makeup already looking stunning. In her arms is a fuzzy white piece and a long, sparkly, golden fabric. As she stops in front of a pair of dazzling golden heels, she sways her hips as her 1993 hit “Dreamlover” plays, then suddenly tosses the garments she’s holding. She jumps, and viola! Carey is suddenly standing there looking extra glamorous in a gold mermaid gown and furry white wrap, a perfectly placed wind breezing through her wavy locks.

The “he” mentioned in her caption isn’t specified, but the five-time Grammy winner did later share a shot of herself with son Moroccan Scott Cannon. In the snap, she and her little boy — who’s holding a single long-stemmed rose — are surrounded by a heart-shaped arch of pink, red and gold balloons. “My Valentine!!!” she wrote in her caption.

Moroccan is one Carey’s two children with ex-husband Cannon, who celebrated Valentine’s Day a little differently. The Masked Singer host released a song called “Alone” in which he sings about wanting his ex back, with the press release noting the song is an “ode” to the pop star. “This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day,” he wrote on Twitter. “I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone.”

Cannon even went as far as sampling Carey’s “Love Takes Time” off her 1990 debut album, which topped the Billboard 200 for 11 weeks, singing, “As much as I want you back, it’s probably better where you at cause I’m still running the streets. I’m still all in the sheets having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.” The last line is a particularly self-aware reflection on Cannon’s part, as he and model Bre Tiesi recently announced they are expecting a baby, which will be his eighth child, making her the fifth woman to have a child with him. The Masked Singer host made headlines in 2021 for having four babies in the span of a year.

Watch Mariah Carey’s glam Valentine’s Day video below: